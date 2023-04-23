Zimbabwe: Tribunal Set to Investigate Misconduct Accusations Against Bulawayo High Court Judge

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set a tribunal to probe misconduct allegations against Bulawayo High Court Justice Martin Makonese.

The announcement was made in the latest government notice.

Makonese is accused of delivering a ruling on a matter which was not before the courts with reports further indicating that he had financial interests in one of the parties involved.

The tribunal will be chaired by the retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako, while Justice Ministry permanent Secretary, Virginia Mabhiza and Gift Manyatera and Sarah Moyo will be part of the panel.

They will be sworn in before they embark on a journey which is expected to take not more than five months.

Makonese becomes the fourth judge to be hauled before a tribunal under Mnangagwa's administration.

Other judges who have gone through the same are Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere and High Court judges Justices Erica Ndewere and Thompson Mabhikwa.

The four have already been fired for misconduct.