Zimbabwe: Debutant Chigonero Inspires Highlanders Win As FC Platinum Drop Points

Highlanders debutant Calvin "Kung-Fu Panda" Chigonero came off the bench to inspire the Bulawayo giants to an impressive 2-0 victory against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Chigonero, who joined Bosso in December on a season-long loan from Filabusi-based side Talen Vision FC, was introduced in the 62nd minute with the match seemingly heading for a stalemate.

His introduction however completely changed the course of the match as opened his account 70 minutes into play after showing great positioning to tap home Andrew Mbeba's cross.

Chigonero continued his dream debut for Bosso by scoring the cushion goal five minutes later to ensure his side claimed a crucial win on the road to follow up on their Independence Cup triumph against eternal rivals Dynamos in Mt Darwin last Tuesday.

The result ensured Highlanders continued their unbeaten start to the 2023 football season and also draw level on 11 points with log leaders Caps United, who face a tough away encounter against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito praised his players for their dedication in training, which he said is translating into good performances.

"The win is for the players, they are the ones who put in a lot of work at training and we are happy for the three points," he said.

The Portuguese coach also commended the match winner Chigonero for his match winning cameo.

"We are happy about his goals and that it was his first match. He should work more for the next games and most importantly should stay humble and level-headed," he said.

Bosso are also tied at the top of the log with reigning champions FC Platinum, who were held to a 1-1 draw against visiting Triangle United at Mandava Stadium.

The Zvishavane-based side, who were held to another 1-1 draw in their last match against Caps United, appeared to set to return to winning ways after taking the lead in the 30th-minute courtesy of midfielder Juan Mutudza.

FC Platinum had several opportunities to put the match beyond Triangle's reach but wasted several scoring chances. They were eventually made to pay dearly after a late goal from Wilson Mensa saw the defending champions settle for their second successive draw.

The draw left the Zvishavane side on 11 points but remaining second because of an inferior goal difference to Caps United.

In another matchday six matches played Saturday, newsboys Green Fuel continued their winless start to the season after a 2-3 loss at home to Ngezi Platinum while returnees Hwange moved to fifth position on the log following a 1-0 win against Cranborne Bullets at Luveve.

Army side Black Rhinos are now winless in five of their first six matches after they played to a goalless draw with Herentals.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday six results and fixtures

Friday: ZPC Kariba 0-3 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Green Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle, Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-2 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals

Sunday: Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Caps United (Barbourfields), Sheasham v Simba Bhora (Mandava)