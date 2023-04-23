Zimbabwe: Zimplats Injects U.S.$1 Million to Upgrade Mhondoro Mubaira Rural Hospital to Offer Specialist Services

PLATINUM conglomerate, Zimplats has injected US$1 million towards upgrading and refurbishing Mhondoro Mubaira Rural Hospital as part of its social corporate responsibility (CSR) programme.

Speaking during the commissioning of the hospital in Mubaira Thursday, Zimplats chief executive officer, Alex Mhembere said the hospital was refurbished following a request by Mhondoro Mubaira MP Freddy Kapuya.

This was after realising villagers were travelling long distances to Harare, and other referral centres, seeking specialist medical services.

Besides funding health facilities upgrades such as refurbishing Kadoma District Hospital, Zimplats has also financed the construction of various infrastructure.

"We have spent US$200 million on corporate social responsibility programmes over the past two decades. We believe in creating shared value for our stakeholders," said Mhemhere.

Since its inception over two decades ago, Zimplats has invested a cumulative US$10 million in various projects through its CSR programme.

The newly upgraded hospital at Mubaira now boasts of an operating theatre, a maternity wing, staff accommodation, and a motorised reticulated water system, among other improvements.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the facility Thursday amid pomp and fanfare.

Addressing the gathering that witnessed the event, Mnangagwa commended Zimplats for pursuing the life-transforming initiative and underscored the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

He said his government dubbed 'Second Republic' aims to establish hospitals and clinics in all communities to enable easy access to health care.

The development comes as the government is pursuing an inclusive agenda based on the mantra: "leaving no one and no place behind."

The people of Mhondoro Mubaira hailed the upgrading of the local hospital, which now offers specialist health services.

"The upgrade of our local hospital was long overdue but is a very welcome development. We now have health care services at our doorstep.

"For us women, the construction of a maternity wing at the hospital brings us so much joy," said Agnes Nyakwenda.

Another local resident, Mubaiwa Chemumvuri thanked Zimplats for spearheading developmental projects in areas where it operates.

"We are forever indebted to Zimplats for bringing development in this area. The people of Mhondoro Mubaira, and indeed from surrounding areas, will benefit immensely from this hospital.

"People's lives will be saved because health services are now closer home. We cannot talk about a wealthy population without talking of our community members being healthy," said Chemumvuri.

A local apostolic church also donated an ambulance to the hospital.