South Africa: ANC KZN Government Collapses School Feeding Scheme

Town mayors in parts of KwaZulu-Natal are now taking it upon themselves to feed primary and high school learners after the normal feeding scheme system collapsed.

The ANC-led government in the province has changed suppliers for the school nutrition programme.

And new suppliers have left over 5,000 learners from poor backgrounds without food since the schools reopened after the Easter break.

In some cases, learners have no choice but to leave home without breakfast hoping to get a full meal at school through the school's nutrition programme.

As the crisis deepens, mayors of opposition parties are feeding the learners.

Pupils in various schools in the province have since last week attended classes on empty stomachs.

The food programme saga has become a political hot potato with thousands of learners across the province facing hunger.

UMngeni Municipality DA Mayor Chris Pappas has announced that his council will team up with local non-government organisations in order to address the crisis.

"We have allocated R70,000 for a short-term intervention to assist our local schools with food. It is heartbreaking that the KZN government continues to play with the lives of black people," said Pappas.

"They should be ashamed because there are kids from rural and township schools who went to bed without food."

Jozini Local Municipality IFP Mayor Mfananaye Mathe announced that they had allocated R3 million to help with distributing food to the local schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The intervention will also be expanded to the winter schools to help those kids who will be attending the matric boot camps," said Mathe.

The outcry over the appointment of one service provider to serve the entire province started last year and the tender was advertised soon after the election of the KZN's new ANC leadership.

ANC Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party has been inundated with calls from concerned people over the crisis.

"The concerns raised by stakeholders is a genuine desire to be part of efforts to find long-lasting solutions for the benefit of learners and the province," said Mtolo.

"We wish to extend our sincere apology to the learners, parents, stakeholders and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal."

He said when the feeding programmes were introduced years ago, they were aimed at cushioning learners against hunger sparked by rising fuel and food prices.

Mtolo said they note constructive criticisms levelled by leaders of political parties in the legislature and outside the legislature.

"Members of all political parties have also weighed in on this matter," he said.