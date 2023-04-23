Ethiopia: PM Abiy Discloses Peace Talks With Shene On Up Coming Tuesday in Tanzania

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has disclosed it will begin peace talks with Shene on upcoming Tuesday, in Tanzania.

In his remark he made in connection with the recognition ceremony under the theme: "Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!," Abiy said the people of Ethiopia are eagerly waiting for this peace talks to nurture a complete peace in the country .

On the other hand, Prime Minister Abiy stated that a delegation led by the Vice President of the Prosperity Party, Adam Farah will head to Mekele, Tigray regional capital next week, to foster the peace building efforts.

Also, a delegation composed of all the chief administrators of all the regions of Ethiopia is expected to travel to Mekelle, it was indicated.