Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Sudanese Waring Parties to Reach Peace Alternative By Learning From Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on the Sudanese waring parties to come to the peace alternative by taking lessons from Ethiopia's peace agreement.

PM Abiy disclosed this today in a message he delivered at an event organized to honor those who have contributed to the Pretoria Peace agreement under the theme: "Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!"

The premier said that Ethiopia's peace agreement signed in South Africa, Pretoria is a lesson to the neighboring countries and all other African countries.

Peace doesn't need excuses, Abiy said, stressing the need to give utmost priority to peace.

He called on Sudanese rivals to resolve their current conflicts through dialogue, drawing lessons from Ethiopia's peace agreement.

Ethiopia has been preparing to deliver humanitarian aid to Sudan to express its solidarity to the people of Sudan, Abiy disclosed.

Accordingly, 50,000 quintals of wheat and medical supplies will be delivered to the people of Sudan.

Recall Ethiopia's continued contribution to the peace in Africa by sending peacekeeping missions to several countries in the continent, Abiy said, adding we are ready to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Sudan by sharing from what we have.