Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs Stun Dynamos to End Unbeaten Start As CAPS Utd, Chicken Inn Draw

Bulawayo Chiefs inflicted the first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the season upon Dynamos after securing a 3-2 victory in a five-goal thriller at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After struggling to score goals in recent matches following a string of goalless draws, Dynamos were under pressure to end their goal duck, Despite scoring two goals they still slumped to their first loss of the season to put new head coach Hebert Maruwa under scrutiny from the club's fans.

Fresh from losing the Independence Cup to Highlanders in midweek, Dynamos' dismal run continued against Chiefs, who scored the first goal of the match through Mthokozisi Msebe in the 17th minute.

DeMbare were handed a lifeline after being awarded a contentious penalty after Malvin Mkolo was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the ball despite the Chiefs players protesting that the incident happen outside the penalty boy.

Despite protests by Chiefs players resulting in a delay, Dynamos captain Frank Makarati held his nerve to convert the penalty just before the half-hour mark.

Bulawayo Chiefs restored their lead barely two minutes into the second half through Felix Moyo's goal but Dynamos appeared to have rescued a point when midfielder Tendai Matindife equalised in the 80th minute.

However, Chiefs restored their lead just three minutes from full-time through a goal by veteran former Warriors midfielder Danny Phiri.

Chiefs held on to hand Dynamos their first defeat of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season which came on the back of two successive goalless draws against Cranborne Bullets and Simba Bhora.

The defeat against Chiefs meant that DeMbare, who were among the teams at the top of the log heading into this weekend's matches dropped to seventh position on the log and four points behind leaders Caps United.

Caps United continued their unbeaten start to the season after securing a point away from home after a goalless draw against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.

Meanwhile, at Mandava Stadium, winless Sheasham played out their fourth successive draw following a 1-1 stalemate against Simba Bhora.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday six results

Friday: ZPC Kariba 0-3 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Green Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle, Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-2 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals

Sunday: Dynamos 2-3 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn 0-0 CAPS United, Sheasham 1-1 Simba Bhora