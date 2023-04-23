Africa: AUC Appreciates Ethiopia's Conviction On AU's Homegrown Solution

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat extended the African Union's honor to Ethiopia for its conviction to the principle of finding homegrown African solution to African problems in peace agreement.

Ethiopia has ended a two-year long war through peace talks under the African Union which has been considered as a testimony for the continent to manage its problems through its own capacity.

Speaking at the recognition ceremony hosted by the Ethiopian government at Friendship Park under the theme: "Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!," the African Union Commission Chairperson said that the union is grateful to the extraordinary journey of peace building.

"Ethiopia showed confidence in the African Union and so did your deep conviction to the principle of finding homegrown African solutions to African problems," he noted.

The chairperson also appreciated the strong leadership and the courage that has been shown by the federal government of Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed for realization of the peace agreement.

"The leadership under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his brothers from Tigray region for their common decision to silence guns and in favor of peace and national reconciliation, is commendable," according to Mahamat.

Though many things have remained to be done, the commissioner is confident that the two parties will succeed in the process of political dialogue, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration on the ongoing implementation of peace agreement.

"With peace, everything is possible. I witnessed this determination of your leaders...So I look forward for successful national dialogue as part of the agreement that will be owned by Ethiopians themselves," he underlined.

The chairperson expressed hope that as Ethiopia knows the price of war and the price of peace, the country will share the collective wisdom and experiences as well as cement it in the leadership of the African Union.

As the African region particularly, the Horn of Africa still has some security changes and instability, Ethiopia should play its leading role in this regard.

"Now more than before, the region needs this leadership from Ethiopia. The country also needs to support her neighbors as you have done diligently in the past. So they might also find the road for peace building, security and sustainable development," Moussa Faki Mahamat urged.