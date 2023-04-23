Namibia: Prime Minister Involved in Head-On Collision - 3 ECN Officials Injured

23 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Alberts

Three Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials were seriously injured on Sunday when their government vehicle was involved in a head-on-collision with the official vehicle of prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The accident took place about 15km outside Otjiwarongo en route to Okahandja at about 13h45.

Otjozondjupa regional commander Heinrich Tjiveze confirmed the accident.

The three officials, whose names have not been released yet, have been taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her driver are said to have escaped the accident unhurt.

The prime minister was returning from Grootfontein, where Swapo celebrated the party's 63rd anniversary.

"I can only confirm that an accident happened that involved the prime minister. Government will issue a statement pertaining to the details. That's all I can tell you," said Tjiveze.

This is a developing story.

