Zimbabwe: I Will Ruthlessly Crush Any Rebels - Mnangagwa Warns Disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned both losing and winning candidates from just-ended Zanu PF primary elections against being disloyal to the party and his leadership, vowing unspecified consequences.

Speaking at Mubaira business centre last Thursday, President Mnangagwa said party members bent on fomenting disunity within would face his wrath.

Prior to issuing the ominous warning, the Zanu PF leader had summoned both defeated and victorious Zanu PF primary election candidates upfront, where he chastised them in public.

These included losers, Zvimba South Member of Parliament (MP) Phillip Chiyangwa, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (Hurungwe West), Cecil Kashiri (Magunje), Dexter Nduna (Chegutu West), among others.

On the winners' pack, most recognisable was Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi's nemesis Mercy Maruva-Dinha of Zvimba West, and incoming Mhondoro-Mubaira legislator, Chamu Chiwanza, who waltzed to victory after incumbent MP Freddy Kapuya opted not to contest.

"We recently held primary elections and all these people, those who lost and those that won, belong to Zanu PF," said Mnangagwa.

"I want to warn the old and new MPs, particularly the incoming ones that you will assume the yoke of responsibility to lead the people after taking over from losing candidates. You must remain Zanu PF to the core.

"Anyone who displays the spirit of Legion, particularly those just coming in, l will crush you ruthlessly. New MPs must know that Zanu PF came a long way.

"When you carry the yoke of leading our people, remember that you are not the ones that started carrying the yoke ... Zanu PF doesn't belong to you."

The Zanu PF first secretary and president took the opportunity to preach peace.

"I take opportunity of this event to call upon communities in promoting and preserving peace, harmony, tranquility, unity and love.

"Before, during and after harmonised general elections violence has no place. Violence must be rejected by every single Zimbabwean..."

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has since started reconciliation and healing meetings to ease strained relations among its members in the aftermath of primaries.

In Manicaland, various gatherings presided over by Zanu PF Politburo members have been convened to unite warring parties.

Mutare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Binali Yard, called the indabas with all 23 DCC executive members, primary election candidates and district or ward chairpersons of all four wings that include Main Wing, Women's League, Youth League and war veterans.