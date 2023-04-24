Zimbabwean Duo Set to Feature in Cooking Reality Show Masterchef Australia

Two Australia-based Zimbabwean chefs Ralph Kahango and Rumbidzai "Rue" Mupedzi will feature in the latest season of the hugely popular cooking reality show MasterChef Australia which premieres on May 1.

The pair who are now both based in Western Australia were born in Zimbabwe before moving to Australia at a young age.

After excelling during auditions which included the initial rounds consisting of many hopeful contestants from across Australia the duo of Kahango (32) and Mpupedzi (29) were included on the list of 18 talented chefs.

The final contestants will take part in the 15th season of MasterChef Australia which has been dubbed Secrets & Surprises and they will be competing for the title of MasterChef Australia 2023, as well as the prize money of 250,000 Australian dollars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mupedzi took a break from her role as an Oral Health Therapist to pursue her passion for the kitchen, launching a macaroon business before deciding to enter the popular reality cooking show.

According to her profile on the MasterChef Australia website, "Mupedzi moved to Australia from Zimbabwe aged 15 with her parents, older sister and younger brother, Rue loves food because in her culture, it brings people together and she knows just what joy it can bring."

Mupedzi, will be joined her compatriot Kahango, who in addition to his passion for cooking is also an experienced senior financial auditor.

Growing up in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Ralph moved to Australia when he was 17 where he went on to get his Masters of Accounting.

Kahango, who is based in Perth, said he got his passion for cooking from his family.

"Coming from a family of eight, Ralph's inspiration is his mum who he recalls working hard to utilise ingredients to their full potential. Cooking from a young age alongside his siblings, Ralph credits his older sister and brother for his grasp on flavour, and his younger sister for not only supporting his passion for food but pushing him to apply for MasterChef," reads his profile on the MasterChef Australia website.

"While he loves Italian food, Ralph is also looking forward to sharing Zimbabwean cuisine, culture and traditions with the judges, as well as the rest of Australia. With food now his key focus, Ralph hopes to one day host a cooking show where he can share with an audience the true joys of cooking."