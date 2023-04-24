Malawians Urge Govt to Rescind Decision on Relocation of Refugees

Some concerned citizens in the country are advising the government against relocating refugees to Dzaleka camp in Dowa

Oliver Nakoma, Edward Kambanje, Victor Nyanyaliwa and Aman Omar (chairperson) say the government's decision is xenophobic in approach to foreign nationals.

The grouping says it is unhealthy to continue overpopulating the camp, arguing it is currently accommodating at least 52, 000 foreign nationals against a recommended number of 10 thousand.

They have also added that the relocation is against a High Court ruling in August laste year which only targeted those living in rural and not urban areas.

Capital Hill gave an April 15 deadline for refugees and asylum-seekers to relocate to the camp or face forced eviction from their current homes.