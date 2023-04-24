Kenya: Gachagua Urges Kenyans in Botswana to Invest Back Home

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has encouraged Kenyans living in Botswana to invest back home with an eye on retirement.

Gachagua who on Saturday evening met with close to 250 Kenyans lauded them for venturing into the unknown and succeeding in working and investing in a foreign land.

Gachagua is in Gaborone, Botswana, on a four-day working tour and will be representing President William Ruto in the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit.

"I want to ask for your help. We need you to save back home. In other countries where we borrow money, they give us savings from their countrymen," he said.

He pledged that as a result of their successful endeavors abroad, President William Ruto's administration will address their challenges on the investment front.

Gachagua's spouse, Pastor Dorcas, Kenya's High Commissioner to Botswana, Mohamed Shidiye, and the Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, attended the meeting held at the Avani Hotel in Gaborone.

Pastor Dorcas meanwhile lauded the Kenyans for supporting the fight against illicit brew.

"Her Excellency was particularly excited that even those in Diaspora acknowledge the urgent need to end illegal brews and substance abuse for the youth to be useful again," Gachagua said.

Gachagua will participate in a panel discussion with Namibia's Vice President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, and Nigeria's Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, during the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa.

The panel will be moderated by Forbes Africa Managing Editor, Renuka Methil.

Their discussion will center around the Africa Rising trajectory, with a particular emphasis on the economic and political agendas of their respective countries.

The Summit meanwhile brings together the best of the best in youth entrepreneurship, technology, health and science, creativity, sports, arts, and other categories.