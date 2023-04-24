Kenya: City Hall Hosts 850 Learners for the Kenya Special Schools National Athletics Championships

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is hosting a total of 850 learners from primary and secondary school who are participating in the 20th Edition of the Kenya Special Schools National Athletics Championships.

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang officially launched the championships at Dagoretti High school yesterday.

Dr. Kipsang said the government had provided an inclusive education for all children, thereby making it possible for learners with special needs to fully participate in education including co-curricular learning experiences.

He said that every learner had unique potential which educational institutions should nurture to the fullest.

He said special Sports and games are a unifying factor for persons with disabilities to thrive. He said sportsmen and women had helped to inspire the nation, aside from shaping appropriate attitudes.

Dr. Kipsang asked drivers of School Buses to exercise utmost care while taking learners to the various destinations. He also asked his counterparts in the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination to provide the necessary security for the learners in Eldoret, Kisumu and Mombasa where different co-curricular events are taking place.

In particular, the PS asked the heads of schools where the learners are putting up to ensure uttermost hygienic conditions of the facilities the learners are using during the occasion.

The championships will feature track events such 50M and 100Mwalks, 50M and 100Mrace, 50M and 100M shopping race for Boys and Girls, among others.