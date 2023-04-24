Kenya: Nairobi County Govt Keen to Work With Mission Hospitals Health Care

23 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi City County Executive Committee Member for Health, Wellness and Nutrition, Dr. Anastasia Nyalita represented Governor Sakaja Johnson as the Chief Guest at St. Scholastica Uzima Hospital Fraternity for thanksgiving and Official Launch of the Surgical Unit.

Dr Nyalita in her remarks noted "I recognize your alignment with Universal Health Coverage to increase your service portfolio to the population you serve while ensuring financial protection. In addition, your efforts reflect the findings in the Nairobi City County Health Reforms Task Force Report of January 2023 I.e. Strengthen Primary Healthcare, increase Curative services, and adopt modern efficient quality processes that are monitored and evaluated.

Said Dr Nyalita "It is also worth noting that the facility has provided access to cost friendly Inpatient and Haemodialysis services not available within Ruaraka / Roysambu Public Facilites Framework.

In line with Governor Sakaja Johnson's Manifesto, the County Government is keen to work with all stakeholders in Health including Mission Hospitals. This is crucial to bridge the existing gap to access of Quality Health Services. Our mantra is to ensure that Nairobi County must work to the benefit of all residents in Nairobi and beyond. My office, with the support of the Governor of Nairobi County, commits to support your efforts to serve the people of Nairobi and Kenya at large."

The St. Scholastica Uzima Hospital Missionary Benedictine Sisters Ruaraka marks 40years having been established in 1983. The facility serves a catchment area of 30,860 population with affordable and quality services in the following areas: General medical and surgical care, maternity services, theatre services, renal, eye , dental care, diagnostics, dialysis unit and pharmacy services.

