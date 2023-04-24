Kenya Offers to Send Police Offices to Haiti to Fight Gangsters - CS Mutua

Nairobi — Foreign and Diaspora Affaires Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says Kenya has offered to send police officers to Haiti to aid in the fight against gangsters.

In a statement, the CS indicated that the initiative will help in stabilizing the country.

"We reviewed Haiti's situation where gangs have made towns and peoples' lives unbearable. In this regard, Kenya has offered to send police officers to assist in stabilizing the country and is one of the nations at the forefront in supporting Haiti's process towards stability," CS Mutua pointed out through is twitter account.

The statement by Mutua comes after the CS had a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on a raft of issues among them conflict in Sudan that has seen the country plunge into a humanitarian crisis.

Mutua also opined that Kenya is set to midwife the dialogue process in Sudan to see to it that there is an end to the conflict. "In the same vein, Kenya has offered to mediate between the two warring groups in Sudan "he added.

The Foreign and Diaspora affairs CS further revealed that the government of Kenya and Canada are set to help each other in the evacuation of citizens stuck in Sudan,

"We agreed to support each other in the evacuation of our citizens. "said the CS.