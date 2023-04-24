Kenya Forms Special Agency to Evacuate International Staff From Sudan

23 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government has set up a special inter-agency facilitation and emergency committee on Sudan (SIFECSC) that will oversee the evacuation of international staff in the battle-torn northeast African nation.

The move by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs follows actions by the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) and all international and regional organizations based in Nairobi that are keen on evacuating their staff.

"The main role of this committee is to bring together various stakeholders in order to manage the evacuation of international staff in Sudan in a coordinated manner," read in part the dispatch from the Ministry.

Consequently, the Ministry has set up a command center at 316 Upper Hill Chambers, 15th-floor room 1531 for smooth coordination.

The statement, however, made no mention of the steps the government is taking to evacuate the close to 3,000 Kenyans who are stranded in Sudan.

President William Ruto has since announced that Kenya is ready "to host a process of mediation" between the warring parties in Sudan.

President Ruto stated that this will be in line with "keeping with the African Union's (AU) commitment to silence the guns of war".

"We make this offer in the spirit of brotherhood, peace, and solidarity as an acceptable neutral venue and also as an engaged stakeholder well-seized with the challenges facing our region," he said.

Since the fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, it has killed over 400 people and wounded 3,500 others countrywide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are at the center of the vicious power struggle.

Since the outbreak of the violent power struggle last weekend, several attempts at implementing ceasefires have failed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.