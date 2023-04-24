Botswana: Gachagua Spends Time With Former College Mate in Botswana

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his elation at meeting his former college mate during his visit to Botswana.

Through his twitter account, the DP stated that he invited Ichangai Muiruri to join him in his early morning run to catch up.

"As I met Kenyans living in Botswana last night, I was elated to see Ichangai Muiruri, my former college mate at the @uonbi. A land economist who has lived here for 25 years now, he runs the biggest Land Valuation firm in Botswana," he stated.

He explained that during their meeting, they traced their treasured memories in the eighties, as he took me through the opportunities in real estate and farming in Botswana that Kenyans can invest in.

"I took this time to thank him for having given me a business opportunity in 1989, when he hired my mobile Disco for his pre- wedding and subsequent wedding evening party and paid me Sh1,500 each for both occasions," he said.

"With the Sh3,000 from Ichangai, I added another Sh2,000 to place a Sh5,000 deposit. It was a 10% deposit for a quarter of an acre plot at Kahawa Sukari in Nairobi that was then selling at Ksh 50,000. Today, I receive daily offers to sell the same plot."