Kenya: Govt to Recycle Nairobi Waste to Generate Electricity, President Ruto Says

23 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the government has committed Sh1 billion to identify effluent emitters and cleaning of Nairobi.

The Head of State stated that the National Government will work in collaboration with Nairobi County led by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

"I am in agreement with our governor in Nairobi that we will clean the Nairobi city. We must bring back the glory of the city of Nairobi by dealing with refuse," said Ruto.

President Ruto noted that the government intends to use the refuse collected to generate electricity though he didn't elaborate how the plan will work.

In February, the President launched the Nairobi River Commission to deal with the massive pollution of water sources within the county.

The commission's mandate is to provide strategic direction, oversight, and coordination of efforts toward the rehabilitation of Nairobi's rivers.

"We have set aside Sh1 Billion and we have identified all effluent emitters and we have completed that exercise. We are going to clean the city of Nairobi and generate electricity out of the refuse in Nairobi. We have a plan for it," President Ruto stated.

The promise by the President is nothing new as it dates as far back as 2015, during former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's tenure when the idea was brought up.

During the tenure of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) they promised to work in collaboration with the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) where they pledged to put up a Sh 20 billion waste to the energy recycling plant at the Dandora dumpsite.

The heaps of garbage in many parts of the capital paint a picture of a city choking in the trash.

For years, Nairobi residents have had to put up with a string of broken vows from one administration to another, on how they plan on addressing the garbage menace that has plagued residents since time immemorial.

