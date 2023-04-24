Kenya: Kiptum Obliterates Field to Clinch London Marathon Title, Smashes Kipchoge's Course Record

23 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kelvin Kiptum, in only his second career marathon, completely obliterated the field as he clinched the London Marathon title on Sunday and on the way smashed Eliud Kipchoge's Course Record set in 2019.

Kiptum, who ran the fastest ever debut Marathon in Valencia in 2022 repeated the feat, this time putting up a superb solo race to win in 2:01:26, shaving slightly more than a minute from Kipchoge's course record of 2:02:37 set four years ago.

With the super fast time, Kiptum also ran the second fastest ever marathon in history, 17 seconds shy of Kipchoge's World Record.

