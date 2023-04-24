Kenya: DP Gachagua Blames Previous Govt for Kenya Airways' Financial Woes

Nairobi — Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua has blamed the previous government for mismanaging Kenya Airways (KQ).

Gachagua, while speaking at a meeting with Kenyans living in Botswana, stated that state capture is the reason why KQ is suffering from all its financial crises.

"I must be very honest to tell you that we have very serious challenges with KQ. KQ is hardly able to meet its operating expenses," he stated.

The country's second in command further said that the contract signed by some members of the former government and KQ would be very hard to come out of, leaving the airline at the mercy of state capture agents.

He, however, noted that the government is well in control of the matter, promising Kenyans in Botswana the resumption of KQ services once the financial crisis at the national carrier is dealt with.

"The government is well seized of the matter. Shortly KQ will be back on track," he added.

The national carrier slipped deeper into losses for the financial year ended 2022, which the company attributed to high global fuel prices and a tight foreign exchange market.

KQ's financial statement for the period under review indicated that the airline's losses more than doubled in comparison to the losses it made last year.