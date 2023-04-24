Kenya: DP Gachagua Blames Previous Govt for Kenya Airways' Financial Woes

23 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua has blamed the previous government for mismanaging Kenya Airways (KQ).

Gachagua, while speaking at a meeting with Kenyans living in Botswana, stated that state capture is the reason why KQ is suffering from all its financial crises.

"I must be very honest to tell you that we have very serious challenges with KQ. KQ is hardly able to meet its operating expenses," he stated.

The country's second in command further said that the contract signed by some members of the former government and KQ would be very hard to come out of, leaving the airline at the mercy of state capture agents.

He, however, noted that the government is well in control of the matter, promising Kenyans in Botswana the resumption of KQ services once the financial crisis at the national carrier is dealt with.

"The government is well seized of the matter. Shortly KQ will be back on track," he added.

The national carrier slipped deeper into losses for the financial year ended 2022, which the company attributed to high global fuel prices and a tight foreign exchange market.

KQ's financial statement for the period under review indicated that the airline's losses more than doubled in comparison to the losses it made last year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.