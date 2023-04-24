South Africa: Body Burned in 'Facebook Rapist's' Cell Identified, Family to Sue State - South African News Briefs - April 24, 2023

Family of Katlego Mpholo, Whose Body Was Used in Facebook Rapist's Prison Escape, to Sue State

The family of Katlego Mpholo, whose burnt remains were discovered in Thabo Bester's prison cell, have said that they are suing the state, reports eNCA. Mpholo's burnt body was identified after DNA results matched with his mother. An autopsy report revealed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head before the prison fire. Katlego Mpholo's father, Batho said the family had not yet seen or been allowed access to his remains, but they are working towards arranging his funeral by the end of the week.

Backlash Leads to Withdrawal of Prestigious Awards for Three Popular South Africans

Three popular South Africans, including TV and film producer Duma Ndlovu, journalist and presenter Freek Robinson, and explorer Mike Horn, will no longer honoured with the most prestigious awards in the country, reports IOL. According to the president's office, the decision came after a backlash from some members of the public and objections from various sectors of society, as recommended by the National Orders Advisory Council (NOAC). Ndlovu was accused of being involved in the state capture project during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, while Horn's past military involvement during the apartheid era and his alleged role in a massacre were cited as reasons for the withdrawal. The Presidency did not go into further details pertaining to Robinson's objection.

Capitec CEO Fourie Tops Banker Pay in 2023 with a Hefty R62 Million Payout

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie leads the pack in banker pay for 2023 with a R62 million payout, making him the highest-paid bank CEO in South Africa, despite earning a third less than in 2022, reports News24. Fourie's pay package includes short- and long-term bonuses. Capitec published its remuneration report after reporting a 15% increase in normalised headline earnings for the year that ended on 28 February, 2023. The bank said it benchmarks its executive remuneration against JSE-listed companies of similar size in terms of market capitalisation at least every two years.

