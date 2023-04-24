Sudan: US Embassy Staff Evacuated From Sudan

U.S. State Department — The United States evacuated its diplomats and their families from the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum early Sunday and has temporarily suspended embassy operations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement late Saturday in Washington.

Blinken said he directed the temporary closing of the embassy because of "the serious and growing security risks created by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces," which has caused a significant number of civilian deaths and injuries, the statement said.

President Joe Biden, in a statement of his own late Saturday, said the evacuation was complete, and he thanked the U.S. troops who carried out the mission.

"I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America's friendship and connection with the people of Sudan," Biden said. "I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety."

Biden also thanked Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which he said played a critical role in "the success of our operation."

About 70 Americans were airlifted from the embassy to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia, two U.S. officials familiar with the mission told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the mission. Diplomatic colleagues from other embassies who were at the American embassy at the time of the airlift were also included in the airlift operation, an official said.

Biden gave the order, they said, after receiving an assessment on Saturday from national security advisers that the fighting would not subside.

In recent days, Blinken has spoken repeatedly to both General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the rival Rapid Support Forces, known as Hemedti.

Blinken called on both generals to uphold the nationwide cease-fire through at least the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.

Blinken reiterated that call to both sides in his statement Saturday night.

The two generals are former allies who seized power in a 2021 coup but later fell out in a bitter power struggle.

The sudden fighting that broke out one week ago has brought the city of more than 5 million people to the brink of collapse, with residents hunkering down inside their homes with no electricity amid bombardment, and with marauding fighters roaming the streets, looting homes.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 people have died.

Experts told VOA the situation in Khartoum is dire. Nicole Widdersheim, the deputy Washington director at Human Rights Watch, spoke with VOA via Zoom.

"And then what I'm most concerned about is we're also hearing that Sudanese continue to try to flee the bombardment and the aerial strikes, which I understand from our experts who are in direct contact with people in Khartoum, this is getting worse. It's getting more indiscriminate."

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday that U.S. authorities were in touch with several hundred U.S. citizens understood to be in Sudan. The department confirmed the death of one U.S. citizen in the country. The person was not a U.S. government employee.

"We have advised Americans to not travel to Sudan since August 2021 and the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum's security alert on April 16 stated that due to the uncertain security situations in Khartoum and closure of the airport, Americans should have no expectation of a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation at this time," Patel said. "It is imperative that U.S. citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances."

U.S. officials, however, remain in touch with Americans in Sudan, helping them in some instances to make contact with fellow citizens to pool their resources and making sure that Americans who remain in Sudan have up-to-date information about security in the African nation.

Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa's volatile Sahel region. The violence broke out as an internationally backed transition plan to form a new civilian government was scheduled to take effect, four years after the fall of Omar-al-Bashir. Both the government and the paramilitary forces accuse each other of thwarting the transition.

VOA United Nations Correspondent Margaret Besheer and reporter Michael Atit in Khartoum contributed to this story.