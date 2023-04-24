Malawi: Mchacha Says Mutharika Being Mislead By 'Power Hungry' Officials

24 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha says Party's President Professor Peter Mutharika is being misled by some 'power hungry' party officials.

"I know professor Mutharika as a good man, but he is being misled by some few people who have surrounded him," said Mchacha.

The outspoken Mchacha was speaking at a press briefing which was held on Sunday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Mchacha, who was fired by the party and reinstated to the position by the High Court, was reacting to Mutharika's endorsements by some party officials.

He described the endorsements as unconstitutional.

"The current endorsements of Mutharika are questionable. Mutharika has never spoken about it, and it's like they are forcing him.

"He has told us on a number of occasions that he will hand over power in July this year at the party convention," said Mchacha, while calling upon Professor Mutharika to come out clear on his position.

DPP's National Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi recently asked Mutharika to call for an elective convention before 2 July, 2023 as stipulated in the party's constitution.

"President Mutharika must call for a convention before July 2 this year," said Dausi, adding that party leadership must allow those vying for positions to campaign freely without dismissals.

Dausi then called upon DPP sympathizers and supporters not to lose heart as the party is working to unite its members.

DPP was formed in February 2005 by Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Dr Bakili Muluzi.

