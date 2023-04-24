Africa: Sobhi Penalty Salvages Home Draw for Pyramids Against Gallants

Ramadan Sobhi scored a stoppage time penalty as former finalists Pyramids secured a home draw against South African debutants Marumo Gallants as the two sides played out to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final in Cairo on Sunday.

Gallants had looked to be headed for a memorable 1-0 victory away in North Africa, but a handball by Sibusiso Khumalo as he tried to block a cross from Mohamed Sharaf saw the home side win a late penalty.

Sobhi stepped up, sent the keeper the wrong way to secure the draw that gives the Egyptians a chance heading to next weekend's return tie down south.

Dangerman Ranga Chivaviro had scored the lone goal for Gallants 10 minutes after the restart, a lead they jealously guarded till the dying minutes of the game when they were undone by a penalty.

The 30-year-old scored his fifth goal of the knockout phase of the competition, bouncing a header into the net in the 55th minute after peeling from his marker to head home a Lucky Mohomi corner.

It was a brilliant start to the second half after the opening 45 had bore little of clear-cut scoring chances.

Three minutes after scoring, Chivaviro almost doubled their tally when he wriggled his way at the edge of the box to find a yard of shooting space but his low drive rolled inches wide.

On the other end, Pyramids wasted a good chance when Sobhi dribbled his way into the box, but he chose to cut back with a chance to shoot, allowing Gallants to clear. In the 61st minute, they came inches closer when Mohammed Elgabbass controlled a cross from the right and went for an overhead kick, but his effort hit the base of the bar.

Pyramids keeper Ahmed Elshenawi then put his side in the game in the 88th minute with a brilliant one handed save, plucking away a well taken volley by Letsie Koapeng.

The saved proved vital as just two minutes on the turn, the home side won a penalty to score and secure a draw.