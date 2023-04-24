Africa: USMA see off FAR Rabat in North African derby

Algeria's USM Alger beat cross-border neighbours AS FAR Rabat 2-0 at the Stade 5 Juillet and put themselves in the driving seat of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter final tie on Sunday.

Goals in either half from Saadi Radouani and skipper Zineddine Bellaid gave the home side victory and they will head to next weekend's return fixture in Morocco with a tinge of confidence and a hope of guarding their lead and qualifying to the last four.

Radouani scored at the stroke of half-time off a setpiece. A corner floated from the left was blocked directly to his path and the defender made no mistake, beating the keeper at his near post.

Before the goal, the home side whose fans had painted the stadium red in their numbers had good chances to score, Brahim Benzaza shooting wide from close range before dangerman Aimen Mahious had an attempt with an acrobatic kick go just wide.

In the second half, FAR started off brighter as they looked to get back into contention early enough. Zakaria Fati did well to find space from distance, but his eventual low drive didn't threaten much as it rolled wide.

They kept pushing the home side into their own half, but failed to make the most of their chances.

They were punished in the 61st minute from another setpiece, skipper Bellaid towering above everyone else to thump a header home from Benzaza's well delivered corner.

The visitors were stunned, but lacked the proper response as USMA held on for the win.