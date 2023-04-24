Tanzania: China Commits to Execute Agreed Issues With Tanzania

CHINA has expressed readiness to work with Tanzania in implementing all the agreed issues between President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

They include deepening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, and promote the greater development of China-Tanzania and China-Africa relations.

Wang Yi, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee revealed that when he met with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Executive Committee participants to the workshop led by CCM General Secretary Daniel Godfrey Chongolo in Beijing on Friday.

During the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People of China Kiswahili was officially used during the meeting between CCM Secretary General Daniel Chongolo and Mr Yi.

The language was used for the first time since the establishment of the facility in 1959.

Mr Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that President Samia was the first African Head of State China received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During her visit to China in early November last year, the two sides announced the elevation of China-Tanzania relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Chongolo said that Tanzania and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and that CCM is willing to enhance its exchange of governance experience with China and promote bilateral and Africa-China cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

A state visit by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to China opened up a number of opportunities in various areas of cooperation.

The areas of cooperation include infrastructural development, agriculture, science and technology investment, business and marketing.

During her visit, the two countries signed various contracts, agreements and protocols that will play a part in taking the bilateral ties to greater heights.

The signing covered avocado transportation, expansion of Zanzibar airport and financial assistance worth 100 million yuan (31.85bn/-) among others.

The government of China also agreed to provide a loan worth $56.72 million (equivalent to 130.45bn/-) for expansion of the Zanzibar International Airport.

The two leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreements which seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different areas.

After the official talks, the two leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of high level dialogue and strengthen collaboration at all levels.

The sides will also increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation. They will also deepen high quality collaboration under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to develop infrastructure projects.

The two leaders promised to increase cooperation in areas of processing and manufacturing, green development and the digital economy.