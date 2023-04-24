Rwanda: Kayonza - Dairy Farmers Vow to Increase Milk Production

Dairy farmers in the Kayonza district have pledged to increase their milk production to meet the high demand for milk. Currently, the district has the capacity to produce 100,000 liters of milk per day, but the current daily output is only 21,250 liters. To improve production, farmers plan to embrace contemporary farming techniques, improve feed quality, enhance farm management, and use breeding techniques.

Lt. Col (Rtd) Deo Mutabazi, a dairy farmer, stressed that farmers need to be aware of government initiatives and programs that support dairy farming, such as subsidized loans, access to improved breeds, and training opportunities. Lack of access to adequate resources, such as improved breeds, quality feeds, and veterinary services, are the main challenges facing dairy farmers.

The government is working to address these issues by enhancing resource access and offering training and education on contemporary farming methods. Infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of six valley dams, a 34-kilometer road, and spray races, will also benefit dairy production in the Kayonza district.

Among the projects that will benefit dairy farmers in Kayonza are the Rwanda Dairy Development Project (RDDP) and CDAT, a US$300 million project that seeks to commercialize and de-risk the agriculture sector in Rwanda. The Kayonza district aims to increase milk production to satisfy the Nyagatare milk powder factory, which will need 500,000 liters daily. Inyange Industries has signed an MOU with over 300 dairy farmers in the state, producing more than 50 liters and agreed on follow-up actions aimed at increasing milk production needed by the industry.

Dr. Fabrice Ndayisaba, head of animal resources research and technology transfer at RAB, said that RAB is working on training private veterinarians who will work with milk collection centers and district and sector veterinarians to expand services to dairy farmers.