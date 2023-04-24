Rwanda: The Top Five New Songs Currently Trending

24 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

The wheels of Rwandan music never stop spinning and more than ever, Rwandan artistes are utilising their creativity for the satisfaction of music fans around the world.

From Kevin Klein's 'Ntagotwa' featuring one of the best upcoming Afro pop stars of Kigali, Shemi, to Fwad's 'Balance' that brought together big names including the likes of Confy and Shemi, we highlight some of the best tracks that premiered last week.

Ntagotwa - Kevin Klein ft. Shemi

On April 4, renowned Rwandan DJ Kevin Klein released a snippet of Ntagotwa on his social media platforms, and the one minute video trended everywhere in the country making it a national hit before its official release.

The song later premiered on April 21, and is now leading local charts and winning dance challenges on TikTok. Produced in the Afropiano genre, a mix of Amapiano and Afrobeats, 'Ntagotwa' becomes the first single to be released on Kevin Klein's 'My sound Vol 2'.

Shemi's catchy voice is one of the things that's pushing the song to places.

Balance - Fwadthegreat ft. Confy and Shemi

Fwadthegreat has made the biggest comeback after his debut album by putting together Confy and Shemi to produce 'Balance' which is currently a mega hit in the country.

Produced by Jokaca$$h, Romeo and Pro Zed in the new wave of Afrobeats, 'Balance' is now among the top five trending tracks in the country.

We Sha - Papa Cyangwe

Papa Cyangwe, the hit maker is back at the top of charts with his new single dubbed 'We Sha' produced by Fanta pro.

The new club banger follows Papa Cyangwe's most hits including Yale Yale, Sitaki, Kanjeje among many others.

'We Sha' also leads other new songs with many streams on different platforms. It generated close to 50,000 views on YouTube within less than 24 hours.

Your Side - Manzidbest ft Afrique

Australia based Rwandan artiste Manzidbest teamed up with Afrique and provided one of the best moments in Rwanda's music industry this year with 'Your Side', a now mega hit in Rwanda.

'Your Side' was produced by Real Beats and mastered by Bob pro.

Victim -Vijay na Niyo Bosco

Rwandan lyricist and vocalist Niyo Bosco is back with a new song dubbed 'Victim' featuring up and coming Indian artiste Vijay.

Niyo had disappeared from the limelight after parting ways his former management but is now plotting his comeback by releasing new music.

'Victim' was produced by Vijay's team in the Afrobeats genre which keeps on dominating other genres in the Rwandan music industry.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.