Rwanda: Gen Muhoozi in Rwanda for 49th Birthday

Uganda's Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arrived in Kigali on Sunday, April 23 accompanied by several officials.

Muhoozi who previously announced on his twitter account that he would celebrate his 49th birthday in Rwanda, landed at Kigali International Airport aboard Uganda Airlines, and in company of Uganda's Minister of Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, Kitgum District woman MP, Lillian Aber and journalist and entrepreneur Andrew Mwenda, among others.

Upon arrival in Kigali Muhoozi was received by Major General Willy Rwagasana, the Commander of the Republican Guard. Muhoozi is expected to meet with President Kagame during his stay in Rwanda.

Muhoozi's trip comes just days after he hosted a thanksgiving event held in Kabale district in south western Uganda where citizens of both countries met to celebrate the resumption of vibrant activity at Gatuna Border Post.

Part of the activities included a friendly football game played between Kigezi Select and Gicumbi FC at Kigezi High School playground hosted in Kabale District. The game ended with a 4-2 score in favour of the Ugandan side.

Dozens of musicians from both Rwanda and Uganda, including Massamba Intore, Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, will perform at the concert.

In March 2022, the Gatuna Border Post between Rwanda-Uganda, located in Gicumbi District, was officially fully reopened after three years of closure, following different discussions between both countries mainly championed by Kainerugaba.

Muhoozi's 49th birthday will be first hosted on the Rwandan side according to a previous announcement by the Ugandan General, who is also a first son in his country.

President Kagame attended Muhoozi's 48th birthday last year in Uganda in an event that was hosted by President Yoweri Museveni.