Rwanda: Four Foreign Players Eligible to Play for Amavubi

There are so many footballers of Rwandan descent scattered across the globe with many of them being youngsters climbing the football ladder.

Over the last couple of years, Times Sport has been regularly scouting and unearthing players who are eligible to feature for Rwanda.

In this article, we bring you a new set of players who stand a chance to represent Rwanda

Louange Muhire (FC Dender, Belgium)

The budding midfielder was born to Rwandan parents in Belgium and plays his club football for the U21 side of FC Dender.

Muhire, 20, operates as a central midfielder though he can also feature as an attacking midfielder. He started his career at FC Union Gilloise and has also played for SK Lommel in the second division league.

He is yet to be capped internationally at any level.

Ian Confiance Muhire (Genk, Belgium)

Muhire plies his trade with Genk and he is the skipper of the U15 team. The young attacker is progressing through the Genk academy and he has been tipped to make his senior debut in the next couple of years.

Muhire, 15, plays as a forward and he is among the best players of his generation in Belgium.

Genk has nurtured players such as Kevin De Bruyne in the past and the youngster of Rwandan parentage has been tipped to reach that level.

Claus Niyukuri FC (Haugesund, Norway)

Niyukuri was born on February 13, 2000 in Norway to a Rwandan mother and a Burundian father. He started his career with Kopervik and then moved to Vard before signing for top flight side FK Haugesund on January 13 this year on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Primarily a central defender, Niyukuri can also operate as right back. He is eligible to feature internationally for Rwanda, Burundi and Norway but he is yet to earn a call up from either country.

Josh-Duc Nteziryayo (CF Montreal, Canada)

Nteziryayo, 15, is the skipper of the CFL Montreal youth team and he is among the top talents in the Canadian youth team.

Born in Canada to Rwandan parents, the teenager regressed through the CF Montreal youth system and is one of the players the club is counting on to excel at senior level.

The teenager plays as a deep lying playmaker though he can also feature as an attacking midfielder.