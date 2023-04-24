Kenya: Hundreds Displaced in Kisumu After Heavy Downpour

Kisumu — Hundreds of families have been displaced in Kisumu following heavy rains in the region since last week.

Families in Nyalenda, Nyamasaria and Manyatta slept in the cold after rivers burst their banks, officials said.

River Auji, Wigwa and Nyamasaria drains into Lake Victoria overflow during the night-long torrential rains.

Efforts were underway Monday to evacuate locals who were marooned.

"People are stuck in their homes, houses are submerged in water," a local said.

Efforts were also underway to save livestock.

"As a quick intervention, I want to appeal to Kenya Red Cross Society to come to our aid," a local elder said.

Those evacuated are currently putting up in local schools and churches which are on higher grounds.