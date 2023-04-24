Kenya: Hundreds Displaced in Kisumu After Heavy Downpour

24 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Hundreds of families have been displaced in Kisumu following heavy rains in the region since last week.

Families in Nyalenda, Nyamasaria and Manyatta slept in the cold after rivers burst their banks, officials said.

River Auji, Wigwa and Nyamasaria drains into Lake Victoria overflow during the night-long torrential rains.

Efforts were underway Monday to evacuate locals who were marooned.

"People are stuck in their homes, houses are submerged in water," a local said.

Efforts were also underway to save livestock.

"As a quick intervention, I want to appeal to Kenya Red Cross Society to come to our aid," a local elder said.

Those evacuated are currently putting up in local schools and churches which are on higher grounds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.