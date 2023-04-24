Rwanda: Five Nyanza, Gisagara District Officials in Custody Over Tender Fraud

24 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has re-arrested five officials from Southern Province for allegedly committing crimes related to public tendering processes.

Among the suspects are the Executive Secretaries of Nyanza and Gisagara districts, along with the Division Manager, Procurement Officer, and District Engineer of Nyanza District.

Earlier this month, the Nyarugenge Primary Court granted them bail after being in custody since March 17. However, RIB discovered new evidence in their case and re-arrested them.

According to Thierry Murangira, the RIB spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended while attempting to destroy some of the new evidence related to tenders issued in Nyanza and Gisagara Districts.

The suspects are currently detained in various RIB stations, including Kimihurura, Kimironko, Kicukiro, and Rwezamenyo.

They were previously arrested for illegally awarding tenders and colluding with successful bidders, which resulted in financial losses for the government.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.