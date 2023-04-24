Rwanda: Five Nyanza, Gisagara District Officials in Custody Over Tender Fraud

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has re-arrested five officials from Southern Province for allegedly committing crimes related to public tendering processes.

Among the suspects are the Executive Secretaries of Nyanza and Gisagara districts, along with the Division Manager, Procurement Officer, and District Engineer of Nyanza District.

Earlier this month, the Nyarugenge Primary Court granted them bail after being in custody since March 17. However, RIB discovered new evidence in their case and re-arrested them.

According to Thierry Murangira, the RIB spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended while attempting to destroy some of the new evidence related to tenders issued in Nyanza and Gisagara Districts.

The suspects are currently detained in various RIB stations, including Kimihurura, Kimironko, Kicukiro, and Rwezamenyo.

They were previously arrested for illegally awarding tenders and colluding with successful bidders, which resulted in financial losses for the government.