Egypt: 'Speak Arabic' Initiative Attracted 7 Million People

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Soha Gendi said the Etkallem Arabi (Speak Arabic) presidential initiative has so far attracted nearly seven million people.

In a statement released on Sunday, the minister added the second phase of the initiative titled "Our Egyptian roots" brought about greater interaction as part of the ministry's strategy to confront the attempts aimed at falsifying Egypt's ancient history.

Gendi stated the second phase includes broadcasting episodes via the ministry's platforms and the initiative's Facebook page on the history of ancient Egypt, with the participation of Egyptologist Wassim El Sisi and Maysara Abdullah Hussein, the professor of Ancient Egyptian Archaeology and Religion at the Faculty of Archaeology of Cairo University.

She noted her ministry seeks through this initiative to disseminate content that enhances the identity of Egyptian children and supports authentic Egyptian customs and traditions, through posting educational videos and programs, as well as publications on national and religious holidays and events, proverbs and aphorisms to highlight the Egyptian culture and the Arabic language.

The minister pointed out that the number of "Etkallem Arabi" app users increased from 20,000 to more than 50,000.

She said the number of posts on the initiative's Facebook page reached nearly 5.1 million users, adding the number of the initiative's followers on Instagram stood at 1.6 million persons.

Gendi noticed that some 597,000 people watched videos on the initiative.

She went on to say that her ministry cooperates with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to promote "Etkallem Arabi" mobile app on the screens of airports.

The minister called on Egyptian families abroad to download the app to assist their children with learning the Arabic language, via the following links:

MENA