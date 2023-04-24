Egypt: 436 Egyptian Citizens Evacuated From Sudan By Land - Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday 23/4/2023 that 436 Egyptian citizens have been evacuated from Sudan by land.

Earlier in the day Egypt announced the start of operations to evacuate its nationals from safe areas in Sudan in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.

This comes within the framework of the efforts of the state to implement the evacuation plan for Egyptians from Sudan, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

In a press statement, the ministry said that the would-be evacuees have been instructed to head for meeting points to begin their trip back home.

It added that Egypt's Embassy in Khartoum, consulates in both Khartoum and Port Sudan and the consular office in Wadi Halfa in northern Sudan are coordinating with the citizens to secure their safe repatriation.

