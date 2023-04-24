Angola: Ambassador Wants to Increase Cooperation Between Angola and Spain

Luanda — The Spanish ambassador to Angola Manuel Lobo has considered the business and commercial data between the two countries as good, predicting an improvement in the near future.

The diplomat was speaking at the opening of the Angola/Spain Forum on Saturday in Luanda, having revealed that, in 2022, Spain/Angola registered 260 million euros in imports, while 1,260 million in exports, a value that he considers insufficient.

According to the ambassador, accumulated Spanish investments in Angola are close to 345 million euros.

"It is evident that the biggest import is oil and gas from Angola to Spain and, in the opposite direction, imports are industrial equipment, food products and machinery", pointed out the diplomat.

He recognised a strengthening of ties, highlighting the visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Kingdom of Spain in 2021, as well as the Kings of Spain to Angola last February.

To the diplomat, there may clearly be other investments, but he believes that the signs are good for increasing collaboration.

Manuel Lobo explained that there are around 40 Spanish companies based in Angola and close to 35 that collaborate from Spain.

He took the opportunity to thank the Angolan Government and TAAG for establishing, in 2022, a direct flight link Luanda / Madrid.

The Spanish ambassador appealed to Angolan businessmen to view Spain as an interesting country in which to do business.

"We don't just want political collaboration, but also in combating climate change, promoting peace and security, defending human rights and gender equality", he said.

Whereas, Luanda's vice-governor for the economic area, Gilson Carmelino, reiterated that the friendship between the two countries is historic, which is why it is intended to strengthen even more with a greater number of Spanish companies in Angola and vice versa.

Forum Angola - Spain is an organisation of two Angolan businessmen, Oreano Manuel and Cláudio Reginaldo, and a Spanish teacher, Marta Bickel.

The first edition of the forum brought together around 40 Angolan and 20 Spanish businessmen who debated topics on health, agriculture and the environment.