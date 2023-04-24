Angola: Agriculture Minister Pledges to Support Prison's Productive Sector

Benguela — Angolan minister of Agriculture and Forestry Francisco de Assis Saturday in coastal Benguela province announced the sector's pledge to boost the country's prison productive sector through the technical means.

The minister made the pledge at the end of his visit to the Cavaco prison facility, Benguela province, stating that the sector he leads is available to support where this is possible.

He said the Cavaco prison facility launched, under the MININT/Agriculture partnership, a poultry farming promotion programme, whose results are visible.

He mentioned the initial number of 500 chicks which allowed the reproduction of the current 6,057 chickens.

Francisco de Assis, who voiced satisfaction at the project, announced plans to boost the poultry farming area by providing another incubator.

He also promised to provide resources for the increasing of irrigation capacity of agricultural fields, in order to allow for the production of maize and soya in record time.

The official also announced plans for the sector to start the recovery process of agricultural fields, belonging to some charitable institutions, particularly those in Malanje, Huambo and Benguela.

The minister pledged to provide support in the fields of training and technical means.

In his turn, the director general of Prison Services, chief prison commissioner, Bernardo Pereira Gourgel, said that three prison facilities based in Bengo, Benguela and Waku kungo had been chosen as part of the project, due to the technical conditions for production.

He described the visit of the minister of agriculture as encouraging and strengthen the activities carried out in the areas of poultry farming, agriculture and pig farming.