Angola: Interior Ministry Opens Another Consular Office in Luanda

22 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ministry of Foreign Affairs unveiled Friday in Luanda one more Consular Office of the Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services Institute (ICAESC), ANGOP has learnt.

The new infrastructure was inaugurated by the Secretary of State for Finance, Administration and Patrimony of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Auxiliadora Fragoso Pascoal Ramiro.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the general director of this Institute, Maria António, and senior officials of ICAESC and MIREX.

In its press note, the institution states that the new Office has a new server that keeps it connected to the base, located in the main premises of ICAESC.

