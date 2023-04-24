Ethiopia: Demeke Stresses Need to Register Historical Success By Strengthening Transitional Justice, National Dialogue

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the efforts being carried out to implementing the Pretoria peace agreement should further be expedited through strengthening the activities of transitional justice and national dialogue with a view to register historical successes.

An event was held in Addis Ababa today under theme "Enough with War; Let Us Sustain Peace" to honor and recognize those who have contributed to making the Pretoria Peace Agreement a reality.

During the occasion, Demeke said the implementation of the peace agreement is encouraging.

The war had caused a number of damages on Ethiopia and its people and destroyed the hope of the youth, Demeke said underlining the need to address the challenges we had been facing by bringing national solutions in unison and collaboration.

He also stressed the need to expedite the efforts being carried out to implementing the peace agreement through strengthening the activities of transitional justice and national dialogue with a view to register historical successes.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister called on all to preach peace, togetherness and development in order to realize the peace agreement, take the country out of conflict and ensure the peace and security of the people.