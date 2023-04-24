Ethiopia: People of Tigray Won't Tolerate Any Attempt of Reversing Prevailing Peace - Getachew, Interim Administration Chief

Addis Ababa — :-The People of Tigray will not allow any attempt of reversing the prevailing peace, Getachew Reda, Interim Administration Chief, underscored.

The Chief Administrator made the remark at an event organized under the theme "Enough with War; Let Us Sustain Peace" to honor and recognize those who have contributed to making the Pretoria peace agreement a reality.

During the occasion, Getachew called on all citizens to work in unison to ensure peace in Ethiopia.

He commended the progress being registered following the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

Getachew also commended Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his bold moves to realize peace, expressing his hope that such moves should continue in the future too.

According to him, the confidence between the federal government and TPLF has been drastically improving for the two sides to opt working in close partnership for peace, for there is no any other alternative to it.

The people of Tigray doesn't allow its peace to be reversed, he said stressing the need to sustain the ongoing peace building efforts with a view to expedite development as it is our only shared destiny.

To this end, he called on all politicians to work in close collaboration.