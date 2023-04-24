Ethiopia: Negotiations Between Government, Oromo Liberation Army to Start in Tanzania: PM Abiy

Addis Abeba- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said peace talks between the government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is planned to kick start on Tuesday 25 April in Tanzania.

PM Abiy said this during a live broadcast at an ongoing event in Addis Abeba recognizing stakeholders who played roles in ending the two years war between the federal government and Tigrayan forces with a cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Pretoria in November 2022.

PM Abiy said that next week two events will happen. The first is "all regional states presidents will travel to Mekelle" to help cement the peace agreement.

The second is the "negotiation that will be held with OLF/Shene will start in Tanzania the day after tomorrow," he said. OLF/Shene is the term the government uses to refer to the OLA.

The government and the people "greatly want this negotiation," PM Abiy said, and appealed to "all parties" to "think of today" as an example and to consider that "no benefit" will come out of war. He also said to provide the people of Wollega with the "respite" they deserve, all should discharge roles to consolidate peace.