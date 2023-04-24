Ethiopia: Negotiations Between Government, Oromo Liberation Army to Start in Tanzania: PM Abiy

23 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said peace talks between the government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is planned to kick start on Tuesday 25 April in Tanzania.

PM Abiy said this during a live broadcast at an ongoing event in Addis Abeba recognizing stakeholders who played roles in ending the two years war between the federal government and Tigrayan forces with a cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Pretoria in November 2022.

PM Abiy said that next week two events will happen. The first is "all regional states presidents will travel to Mekelle" to help cement the peace agreement.

The second is the "negotiation that will be held with OLF/Shene will start in Tanzania the day after tomorrow," he said. OLF/Shene is the term the government uses to refer to the OLA.

The government and the people "greatly want this negotiation," PM Abiy said, and appealed to "all parties" to "think of today" as an example and to consider that "no benefit" will come out of war. He also said to provide the people of Wollega with the "respite" they deserve, all should discharge roles to consolidate peace.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.