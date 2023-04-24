Ethiopia Hosting Recognition Program to Those Contributed to Peace Agreement, Ending Conflict in the North

23 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A recognition program for those who have contributed to the peace agreement, which ended the war in the northern part of Ethiopia is underway at Friendship Park.

The program is attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, bringing together among others, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union (AU) High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, and other distinguished guests.

Recall that the federal government and TPLF signed peace agreement on 2 November, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa, ending a two-year war in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Therefore, today's recognition program intends to appreciate those partners who contributed to this cessation of hostility that has resulted in silencing gun in northern Ethiopia.

The ceremony is being held under the theme: "Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!"

