Africa: Ethiopia's Peace Agreement Exemplary for Other Conflict Areas of Africa - Kenyatta

Addis Ababa — :- The Ethiopian peace agreement is exemplary for other parts of the African continent that are in conflict and can look as a way of peace, said Uhuru Kenyatta, the former President of Kenya.

Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also a member of the High-Level Panel for the African Union (AU), led the Ethiopian Peace Process delivered a keynote address on the recognition ceremony hosted by the Ethiopian government here in Addis Ababa under the theme: "Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!"

The former president said the peace agreement has shown the leadership commitment of the African Union and it has indeed proven Africa can resolve her problems.

"Africa has the capacity to work out her problems and I believe what happened here in Ethiopia is clear testimony to that fact," Kenyatta underscored.

According to him, the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa between the federal government of Ethiopia and the TPLF has hugely helped Ethiopia to "move forward."

Ethiopia herself can bring peace and to take leadership in bringing peace to other conflict areas across the continent of Africa, he revealed.

"This is the day in which not only Ethiopians but a day in other parts of Africa that are in conflict can look at the Ethiopian example as a way of peace. This is a way of peace so that our people can progress, our people can have full prosperity, and our people can have freedom that they cherish."