Egypt: 66 Hot Air Balloons Fly Over Luxor, Carrying 1,500 Tourists

22 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

As many as 66 hot air balloons decorated the skies of Luxor on Saturday 22/04/2023, carrying 1,500 tourists of different nationalities.

Representative of the Egyptian Federation of Hot Air Ballooning Companies in Luxor Ahmed Aboud said Luxor ranks third worldwide in organizing hot air balloon trips that fly over the city's archaeological sites, the Nile River and agricultural lands.

Hot air balloon rides over the ancient wonders of Luxor are the tourists' favorite, as they get a chance to explore the cities' spectacular landscape and famous landmarks, he added.

