Egypt's tennis player Mayar Sherif on Saturday 22/04/2023 qualified for the semi-final of the ITF W100 Oeiras 2023 tennis tournament in Portugal.

Sherif, ranked 61th, defeated World No. 144 Japanese player Moyuka Uchijima, 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 in the quarter-final.

In the semi final, Sherif will face either World No. 132 Danish player Clara Tauson or World No. 93 Spanish player Rebeka Masarova.

The tournament runs from April 16 to 23.