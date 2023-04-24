Angolans in UAE Praise Continued Reforms

Luanda — Angolans residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defended, Saturday in Luanda, continuous reforms in Angola, for greater attraction of investments and development of the country in several fields.

This was the conclusion agreed upon by the participants who attended the round-table on "Angola, yesterday, today and tomorrow - challenges and solutions for Social and Economic Development", promoted by the Association of Angolans and Friends in UAE.

According to a document that ANGOP has had access to, at the meeting which is part of the celebration of April 04, which marks the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, the Angolans residing in that Middle East country, praise the ongoing reforms and presented some suggestions and solutions for the country's social and economic development.

Among other challenges, the Angolans pointed to the improvement of the business environment with the aim of promoting the construction of a society based on values and opportunities for carrying out projects, in addition to the need to prioritize brotherhood, solidarity, social justice and national unity.

The chairman of the aforementioned organization, Adelina Veso, considered that the signing of the peace and national reconciliation agreement was one of the highest points of Angola's history, after the national independence, held on November 11, 1975.

"After 21 years, we are aware that there is still a lot of work to be done to build the country we want and deserve, and not less important, we are aware that for this goal everyone's participation is indispensable", she said.

The event sponsored by the diplomatic and consular missions of Angola and UAE, was attended by the Angolan community living in this country.

The Vice-consul of Angola in Dubai, Ismael Filipe, the lawyer Acúrcio Estevão and the businessman Afonso Sanana, who have been residents in the Emirates for 17 years, were the main speakers of the debate.

In the Extended Consultative Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held from 11 to 13 April 2023, in Luanda, the Head of State, João Lourenço, recommended the diplomatic and consular missions to pay particular attention to the diaspora, in meeting their needs of legal-consular nature.

He advocated that Angolan citizens in the diaspora, through these missions, should be permanently informed about relevant events in the country, to commemorate together the main national holidays, and to encourage the holding of community activities in order to promote Angolan culture and gastronomy abroad.