Angola: Border Police Prevent Over 102 DRC Citizens From Illegally Entering Angola

Mbanza Kongo — One hundred and two Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) citizens were Saturday in Mbanza Kongo questioned by the Border Police, in northern Zaire Province, for attempting to violate the region's land border.

The DRC citizens were trying to enter national territory through the land border posts of Cuimba, Nóqui and Mpala, revealed Sunday the spokesman of the Provincial Delegation of the Interior Ministry in Zaire, Sérgio Afonso, adding that among them 30 are women.

According to source, after the fulfilment of the legal procedures, 35 immigrants were referred to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the region, while 67 others (32 men and 35 women) were deported on the same day to their home country.

Sérgio Afonso said that the Border Police officers deployed at several border posts with the DRC have strengthened in recent days the control and monitoring actions at the border area with this neighboring country.

The province of Zaire, located in the northern region of Angola, shares 310 kilometers of border with the DRC.