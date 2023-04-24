Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Sparks Debate Over Charity Stunt

24 April 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular rapper Mudiwa Hood has triggered a debate among social media users after he recorded himself bailing out fellow musician Paradzai Mesi who seems to have fallen on hard times.

Mesi made waves last week when a video of him handcuffed after getting busted while allegedly stealing groceries went viral. In a bid to assist a struggling colleague, Mudiwa pledged to buy Mesi some groceries and get him back on his feet.

Mudiwa lived up to his promise and recorded every step of his assistance for all to see on social media. However, publicizing his act of kindness did not sit well with a section on social media which alluded that Mudiwa's action embarrassed Mesi further.

"This isn't help, this is humiliation, you can see it in that old man's eyes, no man would ever want to see himself paraded in front of all, being at the mercy of another man. It's cringe, if this had any genuineness in it, the pics weren't necessary. Poverty is bad!!!" socialite Shadaya Knight tweeted.

But a different camp believes Mudiwa's actions were commendable as they undid the embarrassment Mesi went through on similar platforms.

"There are many things that I disagree with Mudiwa Hood but this is not one of them. He helped a man who was humiliated on camera, what is wrong with retaining his dignity on camera on the same platforms which exposed the man in chains.Mudiwa is running a business, he helped a fellow artist, this help will also make others want to buy his products. Big companies do it, why not Mudiwa?

"Helping this man is noble, but we can't live from handouts, what happens to those who were not filmed? So let us look at the broader picture, the issue of Mudiwa assisting this man and posting the pictures is a narrow issue, the real issue is why we got here where a musician ends up stealing to survive," celebrity journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.