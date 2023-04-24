South Africa: Thabo Bester Saga - Bheki Cele Needed to Show Empathy, Not Glib Defensiveness

24 April 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

In a country with soaring gender-based violence statistics, I find it very concerning that the police minister would show such disregard for the potential impact on Thabo Bester's victims.

The "Bonnie and Clyde" story of Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana has gripped the nation as it has played out in a theatrical and jaw-dropping fashion.

I won't go into detail about each salacious episode. What I do want to look at is the inquiry launched by the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, particularly the terse exchange between member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"It's an absolute disgrace that the victims of this man were not warned, were not prepared, were not protected," Breytenbach fired at Cele. "It's an absolute disgrace and you should hang your head in shame, all of you. It's no way to treat people.

"But the most important thing, answer me this: while you were so busy protecting the secrecy of your investigation and deciding not to warn the South African public, who incidentally expect all of us here to protect them and all of us here have failed them, if Bester had murdered another woman, raped another woman, what would you have said then?" she asked.

Cele answered glibly: "Well, I'm not a speculator. That has not happened. And secondly, I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.