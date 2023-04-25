Rwanda: How Rwandan Officials Saved Jolly Mutesi From South African Rape Convict's Scam

In 2022, Jolly Mutesi, who was crowned Miss Rwanda 2016, survived what would have been the biggest scam to ever happen to a Rwandan female star.

Last week, Mutesi took to Twitter and detailed how she survived being scammed by Thabo Bester popularly known as the 'Facebook rapist' and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who tried to lure her to Cape Town for a fake $ 3 million deal of featuring in a Netflix show alongside the likes of American reality show star Kylie Jenner and Canadian rapper Drake.

The former Miss Rwanda said that she was approached by the scammers through a company called Arum Holdings, which identified Magudumana as CEO, and Bester, under the name of TK Nkwana, as chairman.

Thread1/7 : To the few that know me very well know that i am an introvert but very big at networking bcz i believe that your network is your networth. So last year, I received an invitation to go to S.A as a possible candidate to host a Netflix show alongside Kylie J & Drake pic.twitter.com/V2YbciictU-- Jolly Mutesi. #TeamPK (@JollyMutesi) April 17, 2023

Mutesi did not immediately discover that the gig was a scam. She revealed that at first, she was excited about the opportunity, which would have potentially given her a huge platform to launch herself to the world and show her potential, as well as a three-year contract where she would be paid $3 to $4 million per year.

It is only recently that Mutesi discovered that TK Nkwana behind Arum Holdings is Thabo Bester, the South African convicted of rape and murder, who faked his death and was arrested on April 8, 2023, in Tanzania alongside his celebrity girlfriend Dr Magudumana.

Finding out the scam

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, Mutesi said that like any young person, she was super excited about the opportunity given her field as a creative entrepreneur, she was ready to risk it all and go for the gig.

However, on the other hand, she recalls one evening going through the offer and realizing that it was too good to be true.

"I became sceptical about the offer, and as a young person and a responsible citizen, I decided to seek advice from authorities because it also involved representing Rwanda through listing Rwanda's tourism destinations and hosting even some of the shows in our luxurious hotels and more," Mutesi narrated.

After deciding to include other parties including government authorities for guidance, Mutesi presented the offer to the Ministry of Youth and Rwanda's high commission in South Africa to seek assistance on how to go about the gig, which was worth millions of dollars.

"They told me that it's their responsibility to ensure that any Rwandan citizen is safe and therefore, they needed to verify how legit it was and how safe it is."

After carrying out a number of investigations together with Rwandan security authorities, The Rwanda high commission in South Africa advised Mutesi not to go for the Netflix gig.

"I was advised not to go for it because every information about the company and people behind it was a screaming scam. That's how I was saved from the unknown intentions of the crooks," said Mutesi.

She further expressed her gratitude to the Rwanda high commission in South Africa for saving her life from the unknown intentions of the duo, urging young people in the limelight and those aspiring to be famous to always do their research on all the opportunities presented to them.

"Dear young ones, especially those in the limelight, as you are out here fending for yourself, please be vigilant about whoever presents an opportunity to you. Not all that glitters is gold. There are crooks out here with cognitive empathy without compassion. Always seek advice," said Mutesi.

Mutesi linked the scam plan to the famous couple after discovering that Bester and his girlfriend Magudumana, who were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on April 8, were the founders of Arum Holdings that offered her the gig.